Acquaintance Allegedly Killed Man, Stole SUV — Then Victim's Son, 2, Died in Car After Suspect Abandoned It

Michael Essien was found fatally shot in a Houston parking lot Tuesday. His son was discovered hours later in abandoned SUV

By Christine Pelisek
Published on September 22, 2022 02:54 PM
Michael Essien, and his 2-year-old son Micah
Photo: Facebook

A Houston man is accused of killing a father and his two-year-old son.

Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son.

Essien was found in a convenience store parking lot around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. He had been shot multiple times.

"Investigators learned the victim met Fadairo at the location and the two spoke briefly before he then shot the victim," states a Houston Police Department press release.

According to a probable cause statement, Fadairo and Essien argued before the shooting.

Fadairo then allegedly entered Essien's black Chevrolet Traverse and fled the scene with the boy in a car seat in the third row of the SUV.

Police said a woman called around 6:35 p.m. to report "her husband and 2-year-old son missing."

Officers found the SUV about 7:10 p.m.

"Officers broke the vehicle's window and found the 2-year-old victim unresponsive inside," police said.

The cause of death of the boy has yet to be determined.

Bolanle Fadairo, 38
Bolanle Fadairo. Houston Police Department

Police suspect the boy died from heat exhaustion, according to the probable cause statement.

Fadairo allegedly gave police a statement "admitting he shot [Essien], states [Essien] owed him money, claims no knowledge of [boy] in rear seat. Admits deleting incriminating text messages off his cellphone between himself and [Essien]," according to the probable cause statement.

Family members are devastated by the loss of the father and son.

"Tell Houston, tell the whole world that I want my nephew back. He's only 2 years old. He does not know how to hurt a fly," the boy's aunt Jessie Okon told KHOU 11. "My brother has always been a peaceful man. I need my brother back."

Family members said Essien recently became a new father and worked as a security guard after attending college, according to KHOU 11.

"Michael never argued with anybody," Essien's sister Jessie told ABC13. "Michael would take his shirt off and give to others. He gives his last dime to other people. All I need is my brother."

Fadairo was arrested Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday and has not yet entered pleas. He has not yet been assigned an attorney.

