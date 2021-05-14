The Big Spring Police Department said John Henry was attacked by the dog on May 11 around 6 a.m.

Texas Man, 46, Is Killed in Dog Attack That Also Injured Another Person

A Texas man died after getting mauled by a dog Tuesday morning.

The Big Spring Police Department said John Henry, 46, was attacked by the dog on May 11 around 6 a.m.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 13th Street in Big Spring, where they witnessed the attack and fired their weapons in the direction of the dog in an attempt to scare it away.

Another man was also bitten during the attack when he tried to help Henry.

"They were all around him just trying to get the dog off him," neighbor Traci Myrick told NewsWest 9. "I just felt so helpless because I couldn't do anything."

"They had sticks, they had a tire even all throwing it at the dog," Myrick said. "The dog would stop a little bit and then go back to the man."

Myrick told NewsWest 9 that she called 911.

"I told dispatch we're going to need an ambulance because you could tell the guy was in pain by the way he was sounding."

Henry was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he died of his injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Animal Control wardens were able to capture the dog and take him to the Big Spring Animal Shelter. The status of the dog, a pit bull mix, is unknown.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.