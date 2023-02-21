Texas Man Killed 3 Teens in Murder-Suicide, Sexually Assaulted Surviving 12-Year-Old Who Rescued Girl

Authorities say 38-year-old Humberto Valdez-Saldana killed three teenage girls, then sexually assaulted a 12-year-old before killing himself on Saturday night

By
Published on February 21, 2023 01:18 PM
Sayuri Gil; Laisha Perez; Melany Torres
From left, Sayuri Gil, Laisha Perez and Melany Torres. Photo: GoFundMe (2)

Three teenagers are dead after a 38-year-old man killed them, then sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the same house before killing himself.

Authorities say 38-year-old Humberto Valdez-Saldana killed 19-year-old Sayuri Gil — who was six months pregnant — and her younger sister, 13-year-old Melany Torres on Saturday night. According to ABC 13, the third victim was identified by her family as 14-year-old Laisha Perez, who lived in the Galena Park neighborhood and was friends with the teens.

Valdez-Saldana was the boyfriend of Sayuri and Melany's mother, who was not home at the time of the murders, the outlet reports.

After Valdez-Saldana killed the three teenagers, he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, then told her to run away. She was able to grab a 1-year-old girl from the home, who was unharmed, and flee the house with her. After a neighbor's security camera caught a glimpse of the two children, the neighbor called authorities, ABC 13 reports.

Another neighbor told the outlet that she wrapped the 12-year-old, who was unclothed, in blankets along with the 1-year-old until authorities arrived. Before law enforcement arrived on scene, Valdez-Saldana fatally shot himself. A motive for the killings has not been released.

"They were happy girls," family friend Suzanna Villa Franca said of Sayuri and Melany, per ABC 13. "They were always smiling. Even when I was feeling bad, they always had a positive comment. Always. Both of them."

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

