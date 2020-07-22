Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend Lying with 4-Year-Old Daughter

Her daughter was struck by shrapnel from the bullets that killed Kimberley Robinson

A Texas man facing capital murder charges surrendered to police earlier this week, just days after allegedly kicking in the door to his ex-girlfriend's home and shooting her to death as she lay in bed next to her 4-year-old daughter.

PEOPLE confirms Cedgadrick Harris, 24, was taken into custody on Monday.

Harris is being held without bond.

KHOU reports the shooting unfolded shortly after 4 a.m. on July 17.

Kimberley Robinson, 28, was asleep in bed with her young daughter when Harris allegedly forced his way inside.

According to KHOU, who spoke to detectives working the case, Harris found his way to the second floor of the home and kicked in a locked bedroom door, finding his ex and her child lying in bed.

Six shots were allegedly fired. Robinson died at the scene.

KHOU reports her daughter was struck by two pieces of shrapnel and rushed to a nearby hospital. It is believed she will fully recover from the incident.

At the time of the shooting, four other children were in the home. One called relatives for help after Harris allegedly fled.

The other four children were uninjured.

ABC13 Houston spoke to Houston Police Sgt. Michael Casso, who said Robinson had reported Harris for domestic violence following an unspecified incident that occurred in June.

In addition to capital murder, Harris was charged with assault on a family member.

He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.