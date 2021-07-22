Jacqueline Thomas, 43, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of her 42-year-old husband, Eugene Liger

Texas Man Who'd Been Fatally Shot Uses Dying Words to ID Alleged Killer: His Wife

A Texas woman was arrested Tuesday in the death of her husband whose dying words allegedly implicated her in his shooting, according to news reports.

Jacqueline Thomas, 43, reported her husband's shooting to police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported.

She allegedly told police the shooting of 42-year-old husband Eugene Liger was accidental, which didn't match with what he divulged to officers before he died.

"At the scene, he was still conscious and alert enough to give a statement that was inconsistent with his wife's statement," Missouri City Police Captain Paul Poulton told the Chronicle. "It did not even closely match his wife's comments."

Authorities have not revealed what Liger told them, or how it incriminated his wife.

"Once the investigation is complete, [police] will turn the case over to us to review for formal charges," Wesley Wittig, Fort Bend County executive assistant district attorney, tells PEOPLE.

Liger was shot in the chest while the couple's 5-month-old child was in the home, KPRC2 reported.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died, KTRK-TV reported.