Texas Man Fatally Shot Girlfriend After She Got Abortion: Police

A Texas man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend in a Dallas parking lot.

Harold Thompson, 22, was booked on charges of murder and assault of a family/household member/impeding breath or circulation this week, per Dallas County Jail records.

Harold Thompson.

The Texas man is accused of trying to put 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez in a chokehold on Wednesday, and fatally shooting her, after she returned from getting an abortion in Colorado the night before, according to an arrest warrant affidavit cited by the Associated Press.

"It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child," states the affidavit, as cited by the AP. "The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion."

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police say surveillance video from nearby shows Gonzalez "shrugs him off" after the attempted chokehold. Thompson then shoots her in the head and several more times before fleeing the scene, per the affidavit, as reported by the AP. Thompson is currently being held without bond after being booked in the Dallas County Jail.

"Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and Gonzalez died at the scene," Dallas Police shared in a release. "The investigation determined the victim had argued with a man prior to the shooting. Further investigation identified Harold Thompson, 22, as the man who shot and killed Gonzalez."

Police in the affidavit reportedly added that Gonzalez's sister heard the shooting and that a witness saw Thompson try to choke Gonzalez, who couldn't call police because she didn't have her phone.

On top of the murder charge, Thompson also faces the charge of assault of a family/household member/impeding breath or circulation, which stems from a report to police in March, per the AP. In an affidavit, a woman — who was not named at the time — told police that Thompson "beat her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship," and added that Thompson claimed she was pregnant with his child.

The woman "reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children," per records.