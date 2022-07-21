Beloved grandfather Freddy Garcia “needlessly lost his life” when he was attacked by the ferocious dogs on Monday, authorities said

Texas Man, 71, Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Fatally Mauled by Pack of Pit Bulls

On many a summer afternoon, Freddy Garcia could be seen walking to the corner store in his quiet, tree-lined neighborhood in Fresno, Texas.

On Monday at about 1:30 p.m., his stroll took a tragic turn when he was mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs in Fresno, a small town southwest of Houston, say authorities.

Garcia was airlifted to Memorial Hermann in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.

"He did nothing to provoke these animals," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said during a press conference Tuesday. "It was senseless."

As of Thursday, all of the dogs had been caught, ABC13 reports.

The dogs have been roaming the area for a while, say residents.

"There's 20 dogs around here right now," neighbor Joey Cartwright told ABC13.

Cartwright said he called Animal Services as soon as he saw the dogs on his property, noting that two of them still had blood on them.

"If you drive down this back street, there will be 20 loose dogs running around," he said. "People just dump them around here. The dogs go wherever they can find food."

Authorities are investigating whether the dogs are, in fact, strays.

"This is a tragic, tragic, incident, being mauled by a dog," Fagan said Tuesday. "I can't say how sorry I am for what happened. I do want you to know we are working vigilantly to bring justice to this family."

Calling the attack "very preventable," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said, "If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep that dog secured to keep members of our community safe.

"If you fail to do that, you will be held accountable," Middleton said.

Surveillance video captured Garcia walking down the street when the dogs ran after him, NewsChannel 8 Tulsa reports.

As authorities continue to investigate, Garcia's family is mourning the loss of a man who lit up the room wherever he went.

"He was youthful," his granddaughter, Ivan Fajardo, told ABC13 in Spanish.

Shaking and with tears in her eyes, she said, "He was full of life. He liked to dance. He liked to sing. He was really joyful. We would get together on the weekend and enjoy each other's company. Now, that he's not here. It's not going to be the same."

Garcia's brother, Jorge Garcia, told KPRC through a translator, "I can't understand how these types of accidents happen.