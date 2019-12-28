Texas Man Who Escaped Jail by Carving Through Brick Wall Is Back in Custody: Police

Image zoom Jace Laws Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

An inmate who allegedly escaped jail in Texas by carving through a brick wall is back in custody.

Jace Laws, 34, “was being held in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Jail after being sentenced on two counts of assault on a police officer,” the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday. He was facing 70 years behind bars.

It later announced that visitation was canceled that night for “security reasons.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and will resume normal visitation schedule after today’s date,” the sheriff’s office said.

Laws “carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Laws had been found. CNN reported that he was apprehended at an auto body business about 33 miles east in Smith County, Texas.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s office said that Laws was immediately taken to the Smith County Court House, where his bond was set at $1 million for the charge of escape while in custody.

He was then taken back to the Gregg County Jail, where he will await trial.

Gregg County Sheriff Lt. Josh Tubb told the outlet that “it was a collaborative effort with multiple law enforcement agencies including Texas Rangers, the US Marshall service team, and other local law enforcement.”

“When they gained information on his location, he was overwhelmed to the point where he put up little to no resistance,” Tubb added.