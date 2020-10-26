James Olivares fatally shot himself after police arrived at his Irving home

Tx. Man Posted 'I'm Sorry' on Facebook Before Killing Wife, Stepdaughter, 2 Dogs and Himself

Authorities in Texas confirmed they received a call for help from an Irving residence moments before a 45-year-old man fatally shot his wife, his teen stepdaughter and the family's two dogs before turning his gun on himself.

Investigators still don't have a motive for the shooting, which took place last Tuesday morning.

According to police, James Olivares went on Facebook shortly before killing his 45-year-old wife, Brandy Evett Olivares, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter, Sicilian Italease Ire Williams, simply writing "I'm sorry" in a post.

Detectives who arrived to the home Tuesday morning also found the family's two dogs shot to death.

Police told reporters during a press conference one of the female victims called 911 for help that same morning. According to Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves, the caller seemed to be pretending she was on the phone with her brother.

The call came in at around 11:15 a.m. and lasted less than a minute.

"The person was stressed," Reeves said of the caller. "Was talking in a very low volume. Was trying to talk in a code to the dispatcher, and they weren't necessarily picking up on that conversation that was being said. They could understand they said something about a brother and they were calling 911. So, they just went ahead and did their task of trying to get someone out there very quickly."

Officers were dispatched to the home.

James Benjamin Olivares and Brandy Evett Olivares

When they arrived, they knocked on the door: Olivares was still alive.

They say he called out from inside the home, demanding a negotiator. Not long after that, police heard at least one gunshot as Olivares took his own life.

Both murder victims died from gunshot wounds.

Police said that James and Brandy married in 2010 and had moved to Irving in 2018.

Olivares was an Army veteran, according to police, but was not known to suffer from PTSD or depression.