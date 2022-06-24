Relatives say the same dogs attacked Nicolas Vasquez in May

Texas Man Dies Weeks After Being Attacked by 3 Dogs While Walking from Home to Store

A 51-year-old man died last weekend from injuries he sustained weeks prior during a dog attack in Houston, Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms three dogs mauled Nicolas Vasquez back on June 9 in the city's Huffman neighborhood.

The attack — at the intersection of Harvard Road and Knoll Lane — left him gravely injured.

Vasquez was taken to the hospital, where, for weeks, he remained on life support in critical condition.

He died on Sunday, his family tells KPRC-TV.

A GoFundMe campaign launched earlier this month to help cover his medical expenses says the three dogs almost ate Vasquez alive. Vasquez was walking from his home to a store when the attack occurred, according to the page.

The attack happened at around 9 p.m. on June 9. Vasquez was discovered in a ditch by a neighbor.

Maria Castillo, Vasquez's sister-in-law, told the station both of his legs had to be amputated in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the dog mauling.

No charges have been filed yet.

The pit bull-terrier mixes were seized days after the attack.

Police have released images of the animals. They hope someone recognizes them and identifies their owner.

Castillo told KPRC-TV the same dogs attacked Vasquez in May.

"He was a very nice person and everyone in the neighborhood knew who he was," she said of Vasquez. "We talked a lot about him doing the garden for me."

She said Vasquez's relatives "want justice. We want the authorities to do everything they can."