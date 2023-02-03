Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor's Dogs

A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor's dogs.

Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard a commotion in the backyard and saw his dog being attacked by two or three dogs that belonged to a neighbor.

When police arrived on scene, they saw the man being attacked by a dog in the yard before one of the dogs tried to attack an officer. The officer then shot the dog, according to the outlet. The man who was attempting to defend his dog died at the scene.

It is unclear if the victim's dog sustained life-threatening injuries during the mauling, and it is unclear what types of dogs were involved in the incident.

According to News 4 San Antonio, the dogs were taken to the City of Houston's Animal Shelter and the one who was shot was euthanized on Wednesday due to the extent of the animal's injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.