Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box

A Houston man who authorities allege stuffed a woman's dead body into a moving box last month has been charged with her murder, court records show.

On Thursday, the medical examiner's office identified the victim as Flor Aidee Vega, KHOU-TV reports.

According to the outlet, two women found a bloody U-Haul moving box in their apartment complex parking lot on April 17.

Inside the box, the Houston Police Department said they discovered a decomposing woman's body, per KHOU-TV.

Witnesses allegedly told detectives they saw 60-year-old Miguel Angel Moreno rolling the box out of his apartment and into the parking lot, the station reports. Police said they also have surveillance footage of Moreno using a dolly to transport the box, according to KTRK.

Moreno was arrested two days later on a charge of tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse, per court documents.

KTRK reports the Harris County Medical Examiner's office determined Vega died from blunt force trauma.

According to KPRC-TV, Vega — whose body was found wrapped in a green fitted sheet and plastic wrap within the moving box — had broken bones in her face. Her injuries were consistent with being attacked with a machete or an ax, investigators reportedly said.

During a search of the suspect's apartment, detectives reportedly found droplets of blood in the kitchen, bathroom and living room; along with a mattress that appeared to be covered in biological material. A green sheet and plastic wrap consistent with what the victim was found wrapped in was also discovered at the scene, per KTRK.

Moreno retained defense attorney Joseph Michael Gagliardi, who tells PEOPLE his client has "not been the most cooperative witness" and that they are "still trying to figure out" how the victim and suspect knew each other.

"There's a lot of evidence to go through," Gagliardi says. "We're gonna take it to trial and do our best to defend him."