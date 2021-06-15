Texas Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Running Over Pregnant Wife, Killing Unborn Baby

Christopher Gonzales, 26, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly running over his pregnant wife with a truck during an argument, killing her unborn child.

Christopher Gonzales, 26, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday, online jail records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gonzales was charged in connection to an incident on March 28, when deputies from the Midland County Sheriff's Office received a call about a woman who had fallen from her husband's truck, CBS-affiliate KOSA-TV reported.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was reportedly arguing with Gonzales on the side of the road when she stepped on the truck's step rail to get his attention.

In the affidavit, authorities said the woman told investigators that the truck started to move while she was on the step rail and she fell off the vehicle, reported local station KMID.

When interviewed by deputies on April 8, Gonzales allegedly confessed to driving the truck while knowing that his wife was standing on the rail, according to the outlet. He also allegedly admitted to investigators that he knew he had ran over his wife when he felt a bump and heard her scream.

Authorities said in the affidavit that the woman suffered a crushed pelvis and two fractured hips in the incident, reported Texas-based newspaper the Midland-Reporter Telegram.

The woman was reportedly airlifted to an intensive care unit in Lubbock, Texas, where the unborn baby was pronounced dead after doctors performed an emergency c-section.

A representative for the Midland County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Online jail records show that Gonzales is currently being held at the Midland County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.