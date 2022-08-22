Texas Man Charged After Allegedly Head-Butting Veterinarian Father-in-Law to Death

Dr. Robert Bearden died the day after police allege his daughter's husband attacked him at a Fort Worth tavern

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 12:44 PM
Robert Bearden
Dr. Robert Bearden. Photo: VCA Mercedes Place Animal Hospital

A Texas man is facing criminal charges after an argument with his veterinarian father-in-law turned deadly inside a Fort Worth bar.

Online jial records confirm that John Birdwell, 38, has been charged with injury to an elderly person with intent with serious bodily injury following the August 12 attack on 66-year-old Dr. Robert Bearden at Woody's Tavern.

Birdwell posted a $75,000 bond for his release. Attempts to reach him by phone for comment were unsuccessful Monday.

Bearden, who was a veterinarian at VCA Mercedes Place Animal Hospital in Benbrook, died at the hospital on August 13, PEOPLE learns.

Bearden and Birdwell had met at Woody's Tavern to discuss the latter's reluctance to sign divorce papers.

Birdwell is married to Bearden's daughter, Katie, and the two are in the process of ending their marriage; she filed for divorce in late November.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the fatal 18-second attack was captured by the bar's surveillance cameras.

John Birdwell, 38, is being held on a $75,000 bond in connection with the death of his father-in-law, Dr. Robert Bearden, 66
John Birdwell. Tarrant County Jail

A witness explained to police that Bearden told Birdwell he was unhappy with him for stalling the divorce and urged him over and over to sign the papers.

The witness reportedly noted Bearden was not aggressive during the argument, but that at some point, Birdwell grabbed him and head-butted him three times.

Both men fell, the affidavit alleges, according to the Star-Telegram.

Bearden was unresponsive and was bleeding from the head. His son-in-law managed to flee the scene despite efforts by other patrons to hold him there. The affidavit alleges Birdwell bit one of the patrons on the chest and left.

Bearden died the following evening at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined his death was a homicide caused by blunt head trauma.

Birdwell was arrested on August 18. That same day, his wife filed for — and was granted — an order of protection against him, the paper reports.

Plea and attorney information for Birdwell was unavailable Monday.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/southernfrieddumpring/ Christe Dawson
Man Accused of Killing Wife on Their Honeymoon Speaks Out from Jail, Claims She Was 'My Everything'
Kimberly Grayson, Jacob Grayson
Indiana Parents Arrested After Boy, 6, Fatally Shoots His 5-Year-Old Sister
Deandrea Funchess
Mom Was Told Daughter Overdosed in February. Now Police Say Boyfriend 'Internally Decapitated' Her
Maren Bowyer Gallagher
Daycare Worker Allegedly Killed Baby By Shaking Her, Googled 'Shaken Baby Syndrome'
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene
Stacy Feldman and her killer, Robert Feldman
Colorado Wife Was Murdered by Husband Hours After Confronting Him About Tinder Affair 
Jeffrey "JT" Tini and Nelson Tini
Pa. Mom Allegedly Planned Killings of Sons a Week in Advance, Gave Instructions About Disposing Ashes
dan-markel-1.jpg
Former Brother-in-Law Charged with Murdering Florida Law Professor Dan Markel Amid Custody Battle
megan imirowicz
Mich. Teen Accused of Throwing Chemicals on Her Father Charged with Homicide After He Dies from Burns
Ira Tobolowsky
Prominent Dallas Attorney Was Burned Alive in 2016 — Now Police Say Suspect Was Legal Opponent
Pines Lakes Elementary school attack
Fla. Teacher Hospitalized After Alleged Attack by 5-Year-Old Student: 'This Has Happened Before,' Says Union
Marisela Botello-Valadez
Texas Couple Accused of Murdering Young Woman Posted Bond then Vanished on Christmas Day
Cole Hagan
Texas High School Football Player Allegedly Lured Outside by Teammates and Brutally Beaten
Jason Alan Thornburg
Man Accused of Dismembering and Burning 3 People in Dumpster Allegedly Calls Killings 'Sacrifices'
Larry Rendell Brock
Capitol Rioter Spotted in Chamber with Zip Ties Is Arrested After Ex-Wife Calls FBI 
Nicholas Brendon (TERRE HAUTE CITY POLICE DEPT)
Inside Nicholas Brendon's Troubled Life After 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'