Texas Man Charged After Allegedly Carving His Name into Girlfriend's Forehead with Knife

Police in Texas have filed criminal charges against a 19-year-old man for allegedly using a knife to carve his name into his girlfriend’s forehead.

Several reports out of the area indicate San Antonio Police arrested Jackub Jackson Hildreth on Thursday at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side of the city.

According to KABB, Hildreth was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KSAT reports that Catalina Mireles, 22, told police she thought Hildreth was going to kill her.

“He was going to put me in the closet until he figured out what he was going to do with my body,” she said.

Mireles told investigators she and Hildreth had an argument about their relationship on December 5.

The fight escalated and allegedly became physical, with Hildreth allegedly punching Mireles several times before pinning her down by the neck and carving his name into her forehead with a knife, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Hildreth, who has a tattoo on his forehead of Mireles’ first name, allegedly fled the scene after the vicious attack.

The Express-News reports Hildreth has a history of violent arrests. In fact, at the time of his arrest, he had two outstanding warrants — one on burglary assault and another on assault of family violence charges.

It was unclear Monday if Hildreth had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the new charge against him as well as the outstanding charges he was facing.

Information on his lawyer was unavailable.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.