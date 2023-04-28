Texas Man Resumed Date After Allegedly Killing Fake Parking Attendant Over $40

A Texas man was arrested after police say he fired a fatal shot at a man impersonating a valet attendant, only to return back to his date, telling her "everything was fine."

Erick Aguirre reportedly paid Elliot Nix $40 to park, but learned inside the Houston burger joint that he had been scammed, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say Aguirre, 29, and his date parked their cars at Lamar Street and Saint Emanuel Street near a restaurant when Nix, 46, reportedly approached them, saying it would cost $20 each to park their cars, according to the outlet.

Nearby employees reportedly watched Aguirre sprint to his car, grab a gun, and chase Nix, reports Houston's NBC-2. He then allegedly fatally shot Nix before leaving him out on the street. Nix was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the AP.

Houston police department

Aguirre returned to the restaurant and allegedly told his date, whose name has not been released, that "everything was fine" and that he just scared Nix, according to CBS News. Court records reveal, according to the outlet, the pair began walking to a table but left to eat someplace else after Aguirre looked uncomfortable.

According to court documents, the date continued hours into the evening, the AP reported.

Aguirre was charged with murder in the April 11 death of Nix. His bond was set at $200,000. His attorney, Brent Mayr, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday night.

Prosecutors said Aguirre was already out on probation for aggravated assault in South Texas at the time of the shooting.

His date contacted the police two days later after photos of the couple were released, according to the AP.

Rick DeToto, the woman's attorney told NBC-2, said "she wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew."