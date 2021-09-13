Joseph Angel Alvarez was arrested on Sept. 8, almost a year after Georgette Kauffmann was killed and her husband Daniel was shot in their El Paso home

Texas Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Woman, Shooting Her Husband Because They Voted for Biden

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly murdering a woman and shooting her husband because they supported President Joe Biden in last year's election.

On Sept. 8, the El Paso Police Department SWAT team and detectives arrested Joseph Angel Alvarez — nearly a year after Georgette Kauffmann was killed and her husband Daniel Kaufmann's was shot, police said in a press release issued last week. Alvarez, 38, is currently incarcerated at a county detention facility after his bail was set at $2 million for the murder of Georgette and $500,000 for the aggravated assault of Daniel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple was attacked in their El Paso home on Nov. 14 last year, one week after Biden was declared the winner over incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

At the time, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the residence. Law enforcement found Georgette dead, while Daniel was suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.

Georgette Kaufmann Georgette Kaufmann | Credit: Facebook

Following the news of Alvarez's arrest, Daniel told KFOX14 that he was relieved but that it would not bring his wife back. The survivor said he was shot at five times during the attack, and hit three times — once in the head, once in the shoulder and once in the wrist.

Citing a copy of the arrest affidavit, the outlet reported that Alvarez carried out the crime because of the Kauffmans' political views.

Prior to the attack, he reportedly wrote an email to the US Army's 902D Military Intelligence about his extremist religious and political beliefs, including identifying pro-choice people as the "Jewish Satanist Party" and calling abortions "Jewish child sacrifice."

He further identified Memorial Park, where the Kaufmanns' Copper Avenue home was near, as a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic" and included photos of both the park and the couple's driveway in his email, according to KFOX14.

* Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The El Paso Times reports that he believed the houses on Copper and the intersecting Raynor Avenue were involved in "satanic activity" because of their proximity to Memorial Park.

"The defendant's belief was 'to end the Satanic activity' near the crime scene (Memorial Park) and acted out his manifesto by killing and shooting the Kaufmanns and by mentally fabricating the connection he believed the four corner houses on Raynor and Copper to have been involved in 'satanic activity,' because of their relative geographic location to the park," an officer wrote in the affidavit.

Alvarez also reportedly wrote that he specifically targeted the Kauffmanns because they voted for Biden and had a Biden flag in front of their house, as well as "a doll of Trump hanging." At the time, the home also reportedly had pro-Democrat posters and LGBTQ flags displayed.