Texas Man Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Mom's Ex Behind Truck and Setting Vehicle on Fire

A Texas man has been accused of killing his mother's ex-boyfriend, who authorities say was dragged behind a truck before the entire vehicle was set on fire.

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roman Rodriguez on Sunday night after a 911 call was made about a burning pick-up truck near the unincorporated community of Rye, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, authorities found the body of a man - later identified as Rodriguez - behind the burned-out vehicle, Capt. Ken DeFoor, a public information officer with the sheriff's office, said in a statement.

Rodriguez was at the home of Hoffpauir and his mother, Timey Ann Cole, when a "domestic disturbance occurred due to a former relationship between Rodriquez and Cole," DeFoor said.

During the altercation, Rodriguez was "severely beaten into submission by Hoffpauir" and tied up with a tow strap that was attached to his pick-up truck on one end, according to DeFoor.

Authorities allege that Hoffpauir then dragged Rodriguez from the home for a lengthy distance, before abandoning the truck and setting it on fire.

DeFoor said it's unclear when the victim was killed during the incident and an "autopsy will reveal if Rodriguez was deceased before he was dragged by the truck or at some point later."

An investigation with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers is ongoing.

Hoffpauir is currently being held at the Liberty County Jail on $1 million bond, according to DeFoor.

Local outlet Bluebonnet News reports that Hoffpauir has also been charged with abuse of a corpse.