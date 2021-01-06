William Rose said his dog died after a 20-minute walk on Aug. 8, 2020

Texas Man Allegedly Strangled His Dog to Death, Said It 'Died from Depression'

A San Antonio, Texas, man has been charged with animal cruelty, months after allegedly strangling his dog to death and telling officials the dog had died from depression.

According to KSAT, the San Antonio Express-News, and KTXS, William Rose, 40, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities allege he killed his dog, Rocky, on Aug. 8, 2020.

A necropsy on the animal a month later revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia from strangulation.

Citing an arrest affidavit, the reports indicate Rose told San Antonio's Animal Care Officers his dog "died from depression."

Authorities learned of the dog's death after one of Rose's neighbors saw him carrying the animal by its neck.

The affidavit alleges Rose also told his neighbors Rocky had died from depression.

He allegedly said he was going to "walk it around one last time," the affidavit states.

A witness told police it appeared the dog had a wire wrapped around its neck.

The neighbor told police he watched as Rose placed the dog in a makeshift shrine behind his apartment.

Rose was interviewed by police in September.

After taking the long on a walk without a leash, Rose allegedly said a security guard from his apartment complex directed him to put the dog on a leash.

"He stated that since he did not have a leash, he held onto the dog by its collar," causing the dog's front paws to lift off the floor for most of the walk, which allegedly lasted 20 minutes, reads the affidavit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rose said by the time they returned from the walk, Rocky seemed to be having trouble breathing.

He said he left his apartment; Rocky was alive. When he returned, the dog was deceased.

Rose remains in custody on $25,000 bond.