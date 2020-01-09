Texas Man Allegedly Stole 10-Year-Old Girl's Horse and Rode It to Death, Says Owner

Police in Texas have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a horse and riding it until it died, Brookshire Police Department said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Police said on Monday evening at 7:14 p.m., they received a call alleging animal cruelty involving a horse. Officers were then informed by an eye-witness that the suspect, identified as Treveon Marqués Hillsman, was allegedly beating a horse with lead rope and striking the horse with his fist while yelling obscenities.

When officers arrived, Hillsman allegedly fled on foot. Officers observed that the horse, who was found to be stolen, was extremely exhausted, dripping in sweat and shaking uncontrollably. The animal then fell shortly after and stopped breathing.

According to ABC-13, the horse was stolen from owner Tony Henny’s stable. He told the outlet that he just bought the animal for his 10-year-old granddaughter on Christmas.

Henny alleged that Hillsman stole the horse, rode it to Fulshear, then back to Brookshire before the horse collapsed and died outside of H&E Equipment Services on FM 359. H&E employees called the police and even tried to save the horse before it died.

“It’s just unimaginable,” said Henny. “I’m trying to figure out how to break it to my granddaughter.”

The Berkshire Police Department said on Facebook Tuesday that Hillsman was later apprehended at a residence in Austin County and was taken into custody with the assistance of Wallis PD.

Hillsman is currently facing four charges: theft of livestock, cruelty to livestock, burglary of a building, and evading arrest. A representative from the Brookshire Police Department told PEOPLE that the investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if Hillsman has entered a plea or obtained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.