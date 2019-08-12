Texas Man Allegedly Shoots, Kills Pregnant Girlfriend and Unborn Child: 'She Was So Happy'

Image zoom Patra Perkins Go Fund Me

A Texas man has been arrested in New Mexico after allegedly going on the run after shooting his 8-months-pregnant girlfriend to death inside a Houston hotel room.

Justin Herron, 31, allegedly confessed to killing Patra Perkins, who died days ahead of her 19th birthday.

According to investigators, Perkins’ body was found riddled with bullets on August 4 in a hotel room.

The shooting also killed the couple’s unborn child, police confirm in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Herron was apprehended in New Mexico on Saturday, and officers from the Houston Police Department flew out to Albuquerque to extradite him.

A police source spoke to ABC13 and said Herron told investigators he felt betrayed, accusing Patra of texting another man he felt threatened by.

Herron has not entered a plea to the capital murder charge he faces. It was unclear Monday if he had an attorney who could address the allegations on his behalf.

Patra was allegedly shot in the shoulder, leg, and face, according to ABC13.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to cover the costs of funerals for Patra and her unborn child, which she planned to name Jai’Ary.

The page referred to the murder as “a shock, sudden and heartbreaking,” and added Patra “was so happy and very much looking forward to becoming a first-time mom.”