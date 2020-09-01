Police allege that James Manning said an argument with his wife led him to shoot his family

Texas Man Allegedly Kills Wife, 2 Teen Sons for ‘Being Too Loud’ When He Has a Headache

Monday morning began badly for James Manning and his wife, Victoria Bunton.

After waking up together, the Dallas couple began arguing in their apartment around 10 a.m. because, according to an arrest warrant, Manning had a headache and said his wife and the couple's two sons, ages 13 and 16, "were being too loud."

During the argument, Manning, 57 -- who initially was identified by police as James Webb, a name that authorities corrected during a court appearance -- allegedly grabbed a handgun and shot his 35-year-old wife at least two times, killing her.

Then he allegedly shot the boys, Zyquon and Isaach, killing them.

After an hour, he contacted 911 through his medical alert device "and told them what he did," the warrant states.

Victoria Bunton

Police arrived and took Manning into custody, where he agreed to be interviewed without an attorney present.

"The suspect stated that he was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them," according to the arrest warrant.

Police said Manning allegedly confirmed details discovered at the shooting scene and told them where to find the gun he used.

Facing a charge of capital murder, he is being held on a $3 million bond in Dallas County jail. It could not be immediately determined if he had an attorney or had entered a plea.

"This is a horrific incident," Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez told the media at a news conference, reports KDFW. "Our hearts go out to everyone that’s touched by this.”

James Manning

Bunton's sister, Barbara McGee, told KDFW: “There’s no reason why anybody would want to harm her, because she was a good person."

Bunton's family members told the outlet they believed she was trying to shield her sons from harm, and that while they'd never witnessed Manning be threatening, he often appeared distant.

“He would always stick in the car… I would try to welcome him in, but there was something strange about him," said McGee. "He wouldn’t talk to us or nothing."

A neighbor, Justice Johnson, told the TV station that she and her daughter, Sylvia, saw the family barbecue together and the boys, who played football with neighbors, once offered to help take out their trash.

“I’ve been knowing them for two years, going with their mama to the grocery store, helping with groceries, getting on the school bus,” she said.

Added Sylvia: "I didn’t talk to them as much. But when I did come outside, they’d speak. They didn’t just walk past me. They’d be like, ‘hey.’”

Another neighbor, Chanel Lockhart, told KDFW she lived across the hall from the family.

“Last time I saw [Bunton], she was getting groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her. You would never think that he would do that. And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody,” Lockhart said.