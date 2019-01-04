Three children under the age of 5, including a months-old baby girl, were killed Thursday in Texas City, Texas — and police were led to their lifeless bodies after the suspected killer, the youngest victim’s father, called 911 to confess.

Junaid Mehmood, 27, was arrested late Thursday behind a restaurant in Clear Lake following an hours-long manhunt by investigators — initiated after the alleged suspect called 911 to tell dispatchers he’d killed his family.

According to a statement from police, Mehmood “is the biological father of the youngest child” found at the scene, Ashanti Mehmood, who was born just two months ago.

Junaid Mehmood Texas City Police Department

Kimaria Nelson, 24, her mother and Mehmood’s girlfriend, survived a gunshot wound to the head, police confirm.

Nelson’s two other children — Angela Pilot, 5, and Prince Larry Brown, who would have turned 2 in a matter of weeks — were also killed.

Police have not disclosed causes of death for any of the three children. Authorities are also not talking about a motive.

Mehmood and Nelson shared an apartment, according to the police statement.

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.

“The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected to be filed later today,” the statement read.

Local news station ABC 13 was on hand when Mehmood was apprehended.

The station reported that Mehmood was spotted yelling incoherently as he was being led into the back of a police cruiser.

It was unclear Friday if Mehmood had appeared in court to plead to the charge against him, or if he had retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

Nelson has endured surgeries at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she’s listed in stable condition, according to police.

Nelson’s relatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.