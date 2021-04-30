Trent Paschal, 48, who allegedly stole a black Chevy Tahoe from a Houston car dealership, is being chased by U.S. Marshals, who consider him armed and dangerous

Tx. Man Accused of Killing Wife Allegedly Stole Truck While Out on Bond, and Now He's on the Run

A Texas man accused of killing his wife is being chased by U.S. Marshals after he allegedly stole a Chevy Tahoe at knifepoint from a Houston car dealership while out on bond and took off, say authorities.

Trent Vahn Paschal, 48, was out on a $550,000 bond after being arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 21, 2020, fatal shooting of his wife, Savannah Paschal, 30, in La Marque, KTRK reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He allegedly lay in wait for her in the bathroom of their master bedroom and shot her, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

He allegedly posted a video on YouTube before the shooting, saying in it, "I told her not to mess with me, not to mess with my emotions," KTRK reports.

After the shooting, he allegedly apologized to his young children in a recording captured by a neighbor that went viral on YouTube. (The two YouTube videos are separate.)

As part of his bond release, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

But on April 13, authorities believe he somehow got the monitor off, and the monitor did not send an alert to authorities, KTRK reports.

Free of the ankle monitor, Paschal went to a Houston car dealership and took a black Chevy Tahoe for a test drive, police allege, KTRK reports.

Trent Paschal Credit: La Marque Police Department

His visit to the dealership was captured on surveillance images, KTRK reports.

During the drive, he allegedly threatened a salesman at knifepoint, telling him to get out of the car, Click2Houston reports.

"He pulled out a knife and told me to get out of the car," the salesman told KTRK. "I had weird vibes about the guy, like something wasn't right, but I didn't think he was going to steal a car."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Paschal right now.

His bonds have been revoked, The Galveston County Daily News reports.

He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in Galveston County.

He is also charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer in Harris County after he allegedly pulled a gun on deputies who were trying to apprehend him after he shot his wife.

Now he faces charges of aggravated robbery in Houston.

His attorney has severed ties with him, KTRK reports. He currently has no attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In the meantime, his wife's family is still mourning Savannah's death.