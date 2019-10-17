Texas Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend and Their 9-Month Old Baby, Said God Instructed Him to Do It

Image zoom Alia Rae Hutchison with Cody Edmund Dixon and daughter Aria Facebook

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend and baby daughter with a pocket knife, saying God told him to do it.

On Saturday night, Cody Edmund Dixon was arrested at a Motor Inn in Baird. Dixon had two outstanding warrants of arrest for possession of marijuana but as officers took him into custody, the 34-year-old allegedly claimed someone was chasing him, trying to kill him and that God had told him to kill his girlfriend and their child, Chief Deputy Rick Jowers of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Minutes later, authorities received a call that a rancher had discovered a woman’s body in the middle of a country road between Baird and Putnam. Ten yards away, the body of a baby was found over a fence.

The bodies were identified as Dixon’s girlfriend Alia Rae Hutchinson, 22, and their 9-month-old daughter, Aria Ellen Dixon. Authorities believe Aria’s body was thrown over the fence onto the rancher’s property 45 minutes to an hour before it was found.

Dixon allegedly used a pocket knife to stab Hutchinson and Aria after the couple got into a fight. The couple had been living with Dixon’s sister in Baird but were reportedly going through a hard time.

“He moved to his mother’s house and then to his sister’s house and it wasn’t going well,” Jowers told KTXS.

According to her Facebook page, Hutchinson graduated from high school in Wisconsin in 2015. A friend told the AP she had moved to Texas to be with Dixon a couple of months ago.

“She was a really sweet girl,” Sadie Wilson-Ziegler said. “She was so excited to have a baby with him. She loved being a mom. That poor girl…she deserved so much better.”

Jowers says investigators believe the family was on their way back to Wisconsin when Dixon allegedly attacked the pair. He has been charged with two counts of capital murder, escape, assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Dixon’s bond was set at $1.8 million. Attorney information was not available Thursday.