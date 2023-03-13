Texas Man Allegedly Imprisoned Woman Inside Home Before She Called for Help When He Left for Work

A Texas man was charged with kidnapping last week after allegedly imprisoning a woman inside a Houston area trailer home.

The 32-year-old woman allegedly called police for help after Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, went to work, according to KTRK.

"When [officers] arrived, a female stated through a window she could not get out of the home as the door was locked from the outside," Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas M Gilliland tells PEOPLE.

Gilliland says the trailer home had burglar bars on the windows and a pad lock was attached to the front door.

According to a probable cause order obtained by PEOPLE, all the exits to the trailer were locked, and the fire department had to use power tools to cut through the burglar bars to gain access.

Three guns were found inside, according to the probable cause order.

The woman alleged she "has been in a dating relationship with Segura for four years," according to Gilliland. "She was able to walk around in the home but could only leave with the defendant only."

"She told deputies he would threaten her if she tried to leave the home," Gilliland said. "No real time frame has been established as to how long this has been going on. Some witnesses claim they have seen her outside the home on many occasions."

Segura, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of kidnapping. He is being held on a $180,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Gilliland said the woman is currently staying in a women's shelter.