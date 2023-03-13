Texas Man Allegedly Imprisoned Woman Inside Home Before She Called for Help When He Left for Work

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, is charged with kidnapping

By Christine Pelisek
Published on March 13, 2023 03:52 PM
Abraham Bravo Segura
Abraham Bravo Segura. Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office

A Texas man was charged with kidnapping last week after allegedly imprisoning a woman inside a Houston area trailer home.

The 32-year-old woman allegedly called police for help after Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, went to work, according to KTRK.

"When [officers] arrived, a female stated through a window she could not get out of the home as the door was locked from the outside," Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas M Gilliland tells PEOPLE.

Gilliland says the trailer home had burglar bars on the windows and a pad lock was attached to the front door.

According to a probable cause order obtained by PEOPLE, all the exits to the trailer were locked, and the fire department had to use power tools to cut through the burglar bars to gain access.

Three guns were found inside, according to the probable cause order.

The woman alleged she "has been in a dating relationship with Segura for four years," according to Gilliland. "She was able to walk around in the home but could only leave with the defendant only."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She told deputies he would threaten her if she tried to leave the home," Gilliland said. "No real time frame has been established as to how long this has been going on. Some witnesses claim they have seen her outside the home on many occasions."

Segura, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of kidnapping. He is being held on a $180,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Gilliland said the woman is currently staying in a women's shelter.

Related Articles
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Shamaiya Hall, Troyshaye Hall:
Woman Allegedly Stabbed 3 Children to Death. 2 Years Ago, Her Twin Sister Was Accused of Eerily Similar Crime
Utah woman Morgan Kay Harris died on Saturday after a fire broke out at a storage facility. (Murray City Police Department)
Utah Woman and Dog Die in Fire After Allegedly Being Locked in Storage Unit by Boyfriend
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-held-woman-will-year-escape-officials-say-rcna71299. Woman Escapes Kidnapper. NBC
Woman Escapes Suspected Kidnapper at Gas Station a Year After Being Taken: 'Deeply Disturbing'
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Mo. Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive for Month and Sexually Assaulting Her Could Face Life in Prison
Colby Cooper, Bangor Police Department
Maine Man Arrested When Witnesses Follow Him After He Allegedly Abducts Woman, Shoves Her Into U-Haul
Sarah J. Hartsfield
Texas Woman Charged After Husband Dies of 'Suspicious Illness,' Previously Investigated in Ex-Husband's Death
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
Zachary Kent Mills
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Five Days After Meeting on Bumble
Lindsey Whitman and Ricardo Quinones
Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped
1-year-old Averi Jones. Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation . https://wreg.com/news/mid-south/1-year-old-9-year-old-killed-in-coahoma-county-shooting/amp/. Credit: WREG
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
Michael Barajas is charged with kidnapping a pregnant woman, raping and trafficking her. Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Mich. Man Accused of Assaulting and Trafficking Pregnant Woman Arrested: 'This Guy Is a Monster'
Jordan Douglas Krah credit twitter
Man Allegedly Spewed Anti-Asian Rant at TikTokers at In-N-Out Burger. Now He's Charged with Hate Crimes 
Venisa McLaughlin
Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day
Deputy Austin Walsh
Fla. Deputy Allegedly Shot, Killed by Fellow Officer Roommate Who 'Jokingly' Fired Gun He Thought Was Unloaded
Dimone Fleming with one of her children
N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect