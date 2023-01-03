Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped

A Texas man allegedly broke into his estranged wife's home and killed her while their teenage daughter escaped through a bedroom window, authorities said.

Ricardo Quinones, 38, has been charged with murder in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lindsey Quinones, 31, inside her Georgetown home, according to the Austin-American Statesman and a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers were called to the home after a "juvenile" called 911 saying the person's dad had entered their house with a weapon and was holding people hostage, police said in the post. The caller was identified in an arrest affidavit obtained by the Statesman as the couple's 13-year-old daughter, who said her dad – wearing all black clothing and a ski mask – woke her up when he shined a flashlight in her face.

He then allegedly dragged his estranged wife from bed and told his daughter to stay put, while the woman told her to "listen to your dad" but mouthed that she should call police, the outlet reports, citing the affidavit.

Ricardo Quinones. Georgetown, Texas Police Department/Facebook

So, she called 911 as well as her uncle, according to CBS Austin. By that point, Ricardo had heard the teen on the phone, and allegedly told her to call her uncle back and tell him she'd made a mistake, the affidavit states. The affidavit also alleges Ricardo pointed a gun at the family's dog.

According to the affidavit, the girl said she then witnessed her dad tie up her mom with ropes. The girl then escaped through a bedroom window, where she was met by police officers who had rushed into the house after hearing two gunshots around 3 a.m., CBS Austin reports.

Lindsey was found dead, while Ricardo apparently fled the scene in her green truck, KXAN reports, citing the affidavit. He was shot at by an officer while running away from the home, the outlet reports, but it's unclear if he was struck by a bullet.

Ricardo was arrested "without incident" at about 11 a.m. in a parking lot in Columbus, after a state trooper notified the Fayette County Sheriff's Office about the possible murder suspect's vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10, the sheriff's office announced on Facebook.

He allegedly told authorities "that it didn't matter anymore, he was going to prison anyway because he lost his mind that morning and the gun was in his truck," according to the court documents obtained by KXAN. A pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

Ricardo is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond, multiple outlets report. It wasn't immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.