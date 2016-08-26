Texas Man Allegedly Beheaded Wife and Put Head in Freezer

A 23-year-old Texas man allegedly confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife before putting her head into their freezer, PEOPLE confirms.

A Bellmead police spokesman tells PEOPLE David Dauzat was arrested on Thursday morning following an alleged brief standoff with officers.

On Thursday, officers from several surrounding towns descended on Bellmead Thursday morning. Soon after setting up a perimeter around Dauzat’s mobile home, authorities made contact with the young father, who barricaded himself inside his mobile home with his two young children, ages 1 and 2.

Ultimately, authorities convinced Dauzat to surrender, after which he allegedly emerged covered in blood, the spokesman says.

The children are now in the state’s custody, according to police spokesman.

As he was being handcuffed, Dauzat allegedly confessed to killing his wife, Natasha Dauzat, the spokesman says.

He is being held at the McLennan County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with one count of murder. He has yet to enter a plea and it was unclear Friday if he had a lawyer.

The police spokesman says authorities are still trying to establish a motive.