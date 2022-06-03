The suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly “forcibly entered” the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night

Texas Man Admits to Destroying Estimated $5 Million of Art at Museum to Vent Anger Toward Girlfriend: Police

Dallas Museum Of Art in Dallas, Texas on November 5, 2017.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night and destroying an estimated $5 million worth of ancient artifacts.

According to police, Brian Hernandez allegedly told security guards that "he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property," KXAS, KDFW and The Dallas Morning News reported.

The suspect "forcibly entered" the museum and security "responded immediately," according to a statement from the Dallas Museum of Art obtained by PEOPLE.

"This was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the Museum," the museum said. "However, some works of art were damaged, and we are still in the process of assessing the extent of the damages."

"While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed," the museum added. "The safety of our staff and visitors, along with the care and protection of the art in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities."

Hernandez allegedly used a metal chair to break the museum's glass entrance doors and intentionally damaged or destroyed several pots and statues, according to an arrest document obtained by KXAS.

"At this point we can confirm that three ceramic Greek vessels were seriously damaged in addition to one Native American contemporary ceramic piece," Museum Director Agustin Arteaga said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "In addition, less than a dozen smaller pieces that were in the same glass case attacked, might have suffered minor damages."

The artwork is estimated to be worth $5 million; however, museum officials are not yet certain of the exact amount.

Arteaga continued, "While no one is in the position to provide an official dollar figure in this early stage of audit, we anticipate the real total could be a fraction of the original $5 million estimate reported."

Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000 and is being held at Dallas County jail, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.