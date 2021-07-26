The video was recorded by a dog rescuer, who says unwanted pets are often left along the same road

Texas Man Arrested for Allegedly Abandoning Husky on Roadside in Heartbreaking Viral Video

A 68-year-old Texas man faces criminal charges after allegedly abandoning a 10-month-old Siberian Husky along a Horizon City road in a poignant video that went viral late last week.

Luis Antonio Campos was arrested Friday on suspicion of animal cruelty — three days after the dog was abandoned.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Campos posted $5,000 bond for his release. PEOPLE was unable to reach Campos for comment Monday.

Investigators allege Campos was behind the wheel of the vehicle that can be seen driving off moments after a second man is seen unleashing the dog along the side of the road.

The second man then returns to the vehicle, which starts to leave.

In the video, the dog can be seen chasing after the vehicle, which just continues down the road.

The video was recorded by a dog rescuer, who claims unwanted pets are often abandoned along the same road and left to fend for themselves.

The footage has been shared on social media nearly 1 million times.

The Husky was rescued by a Pawsitive Rescuers of El Paso volunteer and was immediately put up for adoption.

The family that adopted the dog on Wednesday has named him Nanook.