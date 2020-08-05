A family member allegedly told police she found the man holding a knife with a "blank stare," according to a local newspaper

'Beloved' 7-Year-Old Boy Is Stabbed to Death at Home with Family -- Allegedly By His Adult Brother

A 21-year-old Texas man was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death on Saturday night, according to a press release from the Haltom City Police Department.

When officers arrived at the family's residence, they found 7-year-old Jacob Brito with multiple stab wounds, the release stated. His brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, fled the residence and was located at a nearby intersection with self-inflicted stab wounds to his chest.

Jacob was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police stated. Isidro was treated for his wounds and charged with one count of capital murder.

On Saturday night, relatives heard Jacob screaming from the living room, where they found Isidro holding a knife with blood on his wrist, according to a capital murder warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Isidro had a “blank stare,” his sister allegedly told police officers, according to the warrant.

“His sister ran to the living room, where she found her father, mother and another brother trying to stop Jacob Brito’s bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his chest and back, according to a warrant,” the paper reported.

While the police continue to investigate for a motive, Jacob’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

“[U]nfortunately last night August 1st, our beloved Jacob passed away,” the page's organizer wrote. “His tragic death left a huge impact on the family and we would like to keep the details private.”