Investigators discovered Christina Limón and her 14-year-old son, Rudy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to reports

Texas Man Accused of Fatally Shooting His Wife and Stepson as They Brought Home Groceries

A Texas man is facing two charges of capital murder after authorities allege he shot and killed his wife and stepson as they brought home groceries.

David Ontiveros, 42, of Austin, Texas, called police following the fatal shootings of 39-year-old Christina Limón and her son, 14-year-old Rudy Limón-Lirra, on Friday, per KTBC-TV.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports that as Limón and Rudy walked through the front door, the family's home security system recorded audio of Limón asking Ontiveros why he was sitting in the dark. The sound of gunshots and screams followed shortly after.

According to the station, Ontiveros called 911 after the shooting. He claimed his stepson moved toward him with a knife. Ontiveros then told police the gun he was holding fired, striking both his wife and the teen. He reportedly "blacked out" following the incident, reports say.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered Limón and Rudy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said no evidence of knives were recovered near the bodies.

The teen died at the scene. Limón was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, per the outlet.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Limón's sister to help cover funeral costs read, "I cannot express how much pain my family is going through."

"At this time, please keep my family in your prayers. Especially my niece Alicia who has lost her momma and baby brother."

Court records show that Ontiveros retained defense attorney Jeremy Shane Sylestine. Sylestine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A judge set Ontiveros' bail at $1 million.