Texas Man Accused of Murdering Wife After Her Child Leads Deputies to Body

Image zoom Harris County Sheriff's Office

A man from the Houston area walked into the Baytown Police Department on Tuesday and allegedly told officers he should be in jail because his wife was dead, according to an article in the Houston Chronicle.

Deputies went to his home in Harris County where they were “greeted at the door by the couple’s three children, who pointed to a bedroom where they thought their mother was asleep,” the newspaper reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Deputies entered the room and found a deceased female in the bed with obvious trauma to her body,” officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in an email. “The investigation has revealed the complainant suffered at least one gunshot wound.”

Charlene Armster, 36, was found deceased in her bed with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head, the newspaper reported a prosecutor said during a hearing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jason Armster, 37, was charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to online documents. His bond was set at $120,000, but his attorney tells PEOPLE he did not enter a plea, which will come at a later date.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told local newspaper The Baytown Sun the case may be related to domestic violence. The children were about 4, 7 and 11 years old, the paper reported.

“We know whenever there’s a situation where people need to be isolated at home, that sometimes it only grows the problem of domestic violence that already exists at normal times,” Gonzalez said to local station ABC13.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.