Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married

A married Texas man accused of kidnapping his missing girlfriend and setting fire to her abandoned car has now been charged with murder in connection with her death, police say, according to multiple news outlets.

Kayla Kelley's remains were found on Jan. 18 in a field in Grand Prairie, less than a mile from the home of Ocaster Ferguson, the man she had been dating, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Police say her cause of death remains under investigation, but her manner of death is homicide.

The 33-year-old woman was reported missing on Jan. 11 after friends and family hadn't heard from her for several days, NBC 5 reports.

Before she vanished, investigators reportedly said Kelley was planning to confront Ferguson after she had learned he was allegedly married and using a false name.

During the investigation, authorities found Kelley's car, dumped and "burned beyond recognition," near her boyfriend's place of work, the outlet reports. On Jan. 14, Ferguson, 32, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and arson.

Last week, he was additionally charged with murder.

"While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement obtained by WFAA.

Ferguson and Kelley reportedly began dating last summer after meeting online. He used the name "Kevin" with her because he didn't want her to know his true identity, according to police, reports state. Before she disappeared, she told friends she intended to confront him regarding his alleged lies about being married, as well as about his alleged use of a fake name.

After Kelley was reported missing, investigators learned Ferguson and his wife had recently reported their Lexus stolen, and their car was later found near Kelley's home with duct tape, gloves and a blanket inside it, ABC 8 reports.

The warrant also reportedly indicated that Ferguson's phone records showed he'd been near Kelley's home, as well as the location where her car was found burned and left behind, on Jan. 10.

According to an affidavit obtained by WFAA, the man denied knowing what happened to Kelley and claimed he'd last seen her on Jan. 10 when she dropped him off at work. He also allegedly told police his car was parked near Kelley's home because he was trying to hide it from his wife, per NBC 5.

In texts reviewed by police, Kelley told Ferguson she would tell his wife about her if he didn't respond, WFAA reports.

According to an arrest warrant reviewed by NBC 5, Ferguson's wife allegedly told investigators she'd received a text message from an unknown person in recent weeks saying they needed to tell her something. His wife reportedly did not respond, but believed a woman had sent the text, per reports.

Ferguson is being held in Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond, multiple outlets report. It is not clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.