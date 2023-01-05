Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman For Five Days After Meeting on Bumble

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 5, 2023 03:09 PM
Zachary Kent Mills
Zachary Kent Mills. Photo: Harris County

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman for five days after meeting her on the popular dating app Bumble.

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping last week after the woman escaped his Harris County apartment and reported him to police.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the woman allegedly told police she met Mills on Bumble and they began dating. On Dec. 24, he drove her to his apartment and became angry when she denied his sexual advances.

"…he immediately began to physically assault her and would not let her leave the residence," the affidavit states. "The complainant advised when he assaulted her, he would strike her using closed fist."

The woman allegedly told police that Mills bit her on the neck and face and beat her repeatedly with a screwdriver.

While being held captive for five days, she was allegedly denied food and water, according to the affidavit.

She was able to escape when Mills left his apartment to visit his father.

"At that point the complainant gathered up her clothes and ran out the door and contacted the first people who she came in contact with and advised them of what had occurred," the affidavit states.

Authorities said the alleged victim suffered severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to her body.

Mills was released on a $50,000 bond.

His lawyer, Chris Denuna, says he has pleaded not guilty.

"Obviously, they are very egregious allegations," he tells PEOPLE. "I have not received any discovery or evidence from the district attorney's office yet. Until then once we receive that discovery then we will have a better idea which direction this case is going. In the meantime, as the constitution and due process provides he is presumed innocent.

Denuna says Mills has no prior criminal history.

Mills was placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He is also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

His next hearing date is scheduled for March 3.

