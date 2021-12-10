Texas Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed High School Senior Walking Home on Halloween Night
Daniel Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 17-year-old Ziyanna Jones
An arrest was made this week in the hit-and-run death of Texas high school senior Ziyanna Jones more than a month ago.
Daniel Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and remains in custody on an immigration hold. Bond was set at $100,000, online records indicate.
Rodriguez, PEOPLE confirms, has been formally charged with an accident involving death.
Authorities allege that Rodriguez was behind the wheel of the SUV that struck the 17-year-old girl around 12:30 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 1.
Jones was hit in Dickinson on a busy, barely lit road with no sidewalks while she was walking home with a friend.
Police allege that Rodriguez fled the scene, according to KTRK-TV.
The Galveston County Daily News reports that Jones died on Nov. 1 after being removed from life support.
Jones was a senior at Dickinson High School, where she was a section leader in the band and played the clarinet, according to the paper. She had been teaching herself Korean and had plans to join the National Guard following graduation this spring.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover her funeral expenses.
KHOU-11 spoke to Johnae Cotton, who hired the magnetic young woman in June to work at her restaurant, Johnae's Soul Food.
"When I say she was amazing, she was amazing," Cotton told the station. "She's going to be missed."
"The customers loved her," Cotton added. "She just was a helping hand. Anytime. Anything. She thought about others before she thought about herself."