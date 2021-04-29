Police allege Burak Hezar used a knife in the killings

Texas Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Mom and Sister, then Trying to Board Flight to California

A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing his teenage sister and mother before trying to flee the state, PEOPLE confirms.

Burak Hezar, 20, was stopped on Saturday by homicide investigators as he was standing in line to catch a flight bound for California, according to a statement from Allen police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Hezar is behind bars on $2 million bond, charged with two counts of capital murder.

Allen Police responding to reports of a disturbance at the home of Isil Borat, 51, arrived Saturday morning to find both her and her 17-year-old daughter, Burcu Hezar, dead.

They had been stabbed to death with a knife, according to the statement.

Burcu was a junior at Allen High School, according to WFAA.

After his stepfather identified Hezar as the killer, police say they tracked him down at Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport.

Hezar was detained as he awaited a flight to San Francisco, according to the statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police have not discussed a motive.

He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him, and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.