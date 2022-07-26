Texas Man, 47, Charged After Elderly Man Fatally Mauled by Pack of 7 Dogs in Unprovoked Attack

"He did nothing to provoke these animals. It was uncalled for. It was senseless," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said

A Texas man has been charged after seven dogs he allegedly owned mauled an elderly man to death while he was walking to the corner store last week.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Samuel Cartwright with attack by dog resulting in death, a second-degree felony, according to a news release issued Friday.

The charges reportedly fall under Lillian's Law, which states that dog owners could be responsible if dogs cause injuries or death in an unprovoked attack, reports USA Today.

The fatal attack occurred on July 18 as the man, identified as Freddy Garcia, walked through the neighborhood to a local store, police said in an initial news release. Garcia, 71, lived in the area and often walked to the store, neighbors told ABC13.

Surveillance video obtained by the outlet showed Garcia walking down Mark Terrance Lane near Renfro-Burford Road in the Fresno area before the vicious attack occurred.

"He was youthful. He was full of life. He liked to dance. He liked to sing. He was really joyful," Garcia's granddaughter Ivon Fajardo told ABC13. "We would get together on the weekend and enjoy each other's company. Now, that he's not here. It's not going to be the same."

The Sheriff's Office, along with Fort Bend Animal Control and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, conducted an investigation into Garcia's death this week, police said. The investigation led to the identity of Cartwright, the alleged owner of the dogs who mauled Garcia. The seven dogs, who are all pit bull mixes, were captured by Sheriff's deputies and Animal Control.

Cartwright remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond is set at $100,000. It is unclear if Cartwright has obtained legal representation to comment on his behalf.

"This devastating tragedy didn't have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia," Sheriff Fagan said. "Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest."