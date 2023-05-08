Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'

Racquel Lee was just looking to "have some me time" when a casual afternoon of shopping turned into a nightmare.

Lee was among many who sheltered in place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday as a gunman opened fire, killing eight and wounding seven others.

Lee shared her experience with CBS News Texas and also on social media, where she posted a firsthand account of the shooting on Instagram, alongside videos of herself and a group of 12 others hiding in a bathroom closet at the mall.

Lee, a mother of two, said she was merely making an impromptu stop at the mall after attending a baby shower in nearby McKinney when the shooting began.

"Screams, cries, saw a lady get gunned down running past our window," she recalled in a detailed post one day after the shooting.

The gunman, who authorities identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to The Associated Press, drove up to the east side of the mall and began firing at shoppers outside of an H&M store.

"It sounded like a war zone," Lee told CBS Texas. "It was horrifying and it felt like you were in a dream."

A store associate had detoured Lee from going back to her car, she wrote on Instagram. Her car was parked outside the same H&M store where the shooting began. Instead, the worker hurried Lee and a dozen others into a nearby closet where they stayed throughout the shooting, "trying not to be heard, crying, praying."

"I remember thinking that he's coming in here next, and I was hoping we didn't get hit by a bullet," Lee told CBS. "Then the store associate saved our lives."

Lee said she and the others later walked past bodies as police escorted the group out of the mall. One of those bodies belonged to the store associate who had ushered them to safety.

"I was right at the epicenter and can't unsee or unlive yesterday," Lee wrote online Sunday.

The killings marked the 202nd mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks gun violence around the country. The GVA defines mass shootings as any gun-related incident in which four or more people are shot or killed.

"Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar," President Joe Biden said in a statement afterwards, adding that "the leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told reporters Saturday that a police officer who was on an unrelated call at the mall heard gunshots at about 3:36 p.m. before locating the gunman and killing him.

Investigators are now reportedly looking into whether the gunman held neo-Nazi and white supremacist beliefs and whether those possible beliefs were related to Saturday's shooting.