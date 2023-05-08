Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports

The shooter who opened fire Saturday afternoon at an outdoor mall in Allen, Texas, has been identified as a 33-year-old man with possible extremist beliefs, according to multiple reports.

The gunman killed eight people while wounding at least seven at the Allen Premium Outlets in the latest mass shooting to rattle the nation.

Authorities identified the gunman as Mauricio Garcia, according to The Associated Press, which reported Sunday that federal agents were looking into whether the shooter had sympathized with neo-Nazi and White supremacist beliefs in his past social media posts.

NBC News reported that the gunman was wearing a patch on his chest at the time of the shooting with the acronym "RWDS," which is used to mean "Right Wing Death Squad" in some far-right extremist circles online.

Fox News reported that investigators were also interviewing family members about the shooter's possible extremist beliefs and looking into whether those beliefs possibly led to Saturday's massacre.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told reporters Saturday that a police officer who was on an unrelated call at the mall heard gunshots at about 3:36 p.m. before locating the gunman and killing him.

The victims being treated at the hospital after the shooting ranged in age from 5 to 61 years old, according to CNN.

Allen is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The gunman lived in the Dallas area, CNN reported.

The killings marked the 202nd mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks gun violence around the country. The GVA defines mass shootings as any gun-related incident in which four or more people are shot or killed.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said the gunman was wearing tactical gear and used an AR-15 style weapon. "Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar," Biden said. "And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts."

Biden noted that "the leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy."

A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas. ADAM DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

During a press conference, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk told those impacted by Saturday's shooting that "we will wrap our arms around you and we are here for you."

"We know you are grieving," Fulk added. "We are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving. Allen is a proud and safe city, which makes today's senseless act of violence even more shocking."