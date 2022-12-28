Texas Maintenance Worker Fixing Pipes on Christmas Eve Is Fatally Shot by Man Who Mistook Him for Burglar 

Cesar Montelongo, 53, was checking balconies for frozen and burst pipes at the apartment complex where he worked

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 28, 2022 02:07 PM
Cesar Montelongo
Cesar Montelongo. Photo: GoFundMe

A Texas maintenance worker was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, allegedly by an apartment resident who thought he was a burglar.

Cesar Montelongo, 53, was killed around 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Clayton Pointe Apartment Complex in Grand Prairie, where he was employed.

Montelongo was checking multiple balconies for frozen and burst pipes when he was allegedly shot and killed.

"The resident, who believed his apartment was being burglarized, armed himself with a firearm and shot the victim through a window," according to a Grand Prairie Police Department press release.

"He was working on things outside," his son, Cesar Jr., told FOX4. "He was never trying to break into anything. My dad worked there for 16 years. He had no need to steal anybody's stuff."

Montelongo was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said the resident stayed on the scene and was cooperative after the shooting.

Cesar Montelongo
Cesar Montelongo. GoFundMe

Montelongo's death has been ruled a homicide, FOX4 reported.

No arrests have been made at this juncture.

Police said the man's death is still under investigation and a Tarrant County grand jury will review the case.

"We do forgive the person for what they did, and we pray that the Lord forgives the person for what they did, however justice is justice and fair is fair, and whatever that looks like it's going to be up to the Lord and the grand jury," Cesar Jr. said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Montelongo's family to help pay for funeral expenses.

"My uncle was murdered Christmas Eve in an act of senseless violence while at his place of employment," Kimberly Montelongo wrote on the page. "My uncle was a loving and hardworking man who gave his entire life for his family. His devotion to the Lord gave him strength. We pray God provides his family peace the same way he would've wanted. Please help us provide a proper burial service to someone who always put others first."

