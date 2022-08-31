Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.

"It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own, Deputy Omar Ursin," the post reads.

"We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin's family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother," the post continues. "Rest In Peace Deputy Ursin, we've got it from here."

Citing Sgt. Dennis Wolford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, KHOU-TV reports that a motive in the killing is unknown, and the person responsible for pulling the trigger remains a mystery.

"The reason for the shooting is unknown. We don't know if it's road rage. We don't know if it has to do with him being law enforcement," Wolford said, per the station. "We are still trying to determine that, but we are asking for the public's help."

Speaking with the outlet Tuesday, Ursin's mother pleaded for her son's killer to turn themself in.

"I beg for them to come forward because I lost my only son and my oldest child," Yvonne Ursin said.

"My son was very friendly, very helpful and he never met a stranger," she said.

According to the station, Ursin, who celebrated his 37th birthday two days before he was killed, leaves behind a wife and a 6-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100.