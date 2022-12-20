Netflix Documentary Unravels Mystery of 'Texas Killing Fields,' Where Dozens Have Been Found Slain

The swampy, overgrown stretch of land became known as the "Texas Killing Fields."

Since 1971, dozens of murder victims have been found in a 25-acre area near Interstate 45, between Galveston and Houston. Local and federal investigators believe, at least, some of the cases are connected.

The search for culprits spanned decades — and led to some very surprising revelations.

The Netflix true-crime limited series Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, directed by Jessica Dimmock, reveals how the suspected killers evaded capture for years and tells the stories of the many victims whose lives were cut short.

"How can 13 young girls in the '70s go missing in Galveston County, and people not to be losing their minds," says Dimmock about the case. "The idea that there could be perhaps several serial killers who operated in the same territory, one after another, after another, and that they could have not gotten caught. There are still so many unanswered questions."

Family Members Demand Answers

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, 1986, two boys riding their dirt bikes along Calder Road in League City, Texas, became overwhelmed by a sickening smell. It didn't take long for them to discover the decomposing bodies of two young women.

The first body was identified as 16-year-old Clear Creek High School sophomore Laura Miller, who was last seen at a pay phone nearly two years earlier. The other body would remain unidentified and is now known only as Jane Doe.

Five years later, in 1989, a group of horseback riders came upon another decomposing body as they roamed the area where the other bodies had been found. Police could not identify the female body, and she became known as Janet Doe.

Earlier this year, DNA technology gave names to the unidentified bodies: Audrey Lee Cook, 30, a mechanic last seen by her family in 1985, and Donna Gonsoulin Prudhomme, a 34-year-old mother of two sons who disappeared in 1991.

The cases remain unsolved, but the victims' loved ones continue pushing for answers from authorities.

"These stories would not be on our radar if it wasn't for these family members demanding answers, and keeping it relevant, and continuing to ask questions and continuing to knock on the door and being like, 'Why haven't you solved this,'" says Dimmock.

She adds, "It's not because the police are coming out with new information — it's about the family members' incredible dedication over many, many years."

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields is now streaming on Netflix.