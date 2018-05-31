Prominent Texas Jeweler's Son and Wife Accused of Murder-for-Hire — But Suspect's Mom Thinks He's Innocent

A Texas man and his wife allegedly hired someone to kill the man’s jeweler father — but the suspect’s mother believes her son is innocent.

Nicolas Shaughnessy and Jaclyn Edison, both 19, have been charged with solicitation to commit capital murder in the death of Nicolas’ father, Theodore Shaughnessy. Shaughnessy is currently being held at the Travis County Jail on a $3 million cash bond while Edison is being held on a $1 million cash bond, according to online jail records.

At 4:45 a.m. on March 2, Shaughnessy’s mother Corey called 911 to report an intruder inside her Austin-area home, police said, according to a report by the Associated Press.

When Travis County deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered Theodore Shaughnessy, a jewelry store owner, dead from multiple gun shot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman. The parents’ Rottweiler was also fatally shot.

At the crime scene, there was no evidence of a forced entry. The doors and windows were locked, except for one: Nicolas Shaughnessy’s childhood bedroom window, the affidavit states.

Additionally, the home’s security system had been deactivated remotely from College Station, Texas — where Nicolas and Edison live.

“The only people with access to the alarm system were Ted, Corey and Nicolas,” the affidavit states, according to the American-Statesman.

In late April, a post on Gallerie Jewelers Facebook page announced Nicolas Shaughnessy would be taking over the family business, according to a report by local TV station KXAN.

“We are happy to announce that Nicolas, Ted’s son, will be carrying on his legacy here at the Gallerie,” it states.

In the course of the investigation, an informant allegedly told detectives Nicolas Shaughnessy had approached the informant about killing his parents, police allege. Nicolas allegedly told the informant he would pay $10,000 per month, according to the KXAN report, though it was unclear how long the alleged payments would last.

On Wednesday, following the couple’s arrest, the family’s attorneys, Perry Minton and Rick Flores, released a statement to local reporters.

“We have been working with the Shaughnessy family over the last several months as they mourn the loss of Ted,” the statement reads. “These allegations are not consistent in any way with the young man we have come to know. Nick has been living with his mother since the tragedy occurred. Ms. Shaughnessy stands firmly behind her son. We will review the evidence as it becomes available to us.”

Attempts to reach the couple’s attorneys were unsuccessful.