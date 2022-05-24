Texas Hospitals Seek Blood Donations After School Shooting Kills 21, Including 19 Children
Residents of Southern Texas are rallying together to collect emergency blood donations following Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school.
On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adults. Authorities have not yet specified how many more were injured, though University Health San Antonio tweeted that it has two patients, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, who are in critical condition.
Uvalde, Texas, is a small city of about 16,000 residents, approximately 85 miles west of San Antonio. As area hospitals care for survivors, they are already reporting a critical need for blood donations.
Prior to Tuesday's shooting, Texas was experiencing a dire blood shortage. South Texas Blood & Tissue, the primary blood bank serving Uvalde, had previously reported that it needed 200 additional donations per day to restore the local blood supply.
"In April the total blood inventory dropped to a 1 1/2-day supply — considerably less than the 7-day supply recommended for our area," its site reads. "The supply of Type O blood, which is used in emergencies, is even more critical, at less than a day's supply."
Now the situation is more dire and all Texans — especially those with rare blood types — are urged to pitch in.
South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting an emergency blood drive at Uvalde's Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, accepting both appointments and walk-ins.
Anyone unable to make it to Uvalde on Wednesday can visit one of the organization's other South Texas donation centers at a time that works for them, or stop into University Health in San Antonio, which has donation room openings all week long.
As information poured in about the shooting Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the male suspect was deceased, believed to have been killed by responding officers. Abbott issued an immediate, statewide order that the Texas flag be lowered to half-staff in honor of the lives lost.
In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the U.S., surpassing motor vehicle crashes, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.
The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund") or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.