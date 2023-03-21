Student Killed, Another Wounded During Shooting at Texas High School

One student was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday at a high school in Texas, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Lamar High School campus in Arlington found a male student with an apparent gunshot wound and a female student who was grazed by gunfire just before 7 a.m., according to a press release from the Arlington Police Department.

Both victims — who have yet to be identified — were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said. The girl was expected to survive.

A male juvenile suspect was arrested at the scene and has been charged with one count of capital murder, according to the release. Police have not confirmed whether the alleged shooter was a student. The suspect is being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Center.

"The suspect never entered the school building and ran from the campus immediately after firing the shots," police said in the release, adding that he was taken into custody without incident after witnesses gave his description to 911 dispatchers.

Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty

Investigators also said they found a gun they believe was used in the shooting, which occurred just before classes began for the day.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect, according to district officials, but children were reunited with their families around 11 a.m., the Associated Press reports.

Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos told the AP that classes were canceled Tuesday and counselors would be available to students and staff on Wednesday.

"We, as a community, cannot tolerate this kind of violence," Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said in a statement.

"We need gun owners to be responsible and to properly secure their firearms, so they don't end up on our school campuses. We will continue to work in lock step with our partners at Arlington ISD to ensure our schools are safe spaces where students can learn."

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross added, "Our thoughts are with the affected students, their families and the entire Lamar High School community today in light of this unnecessary violence."