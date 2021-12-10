Texas High School Football Player Allegedly Lured Outside by Teammates and Brutally Beaten

Three Texas teens have been accused of attacking another student at a house party.

Reid Mitchell, 17, Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the attack on 16-year-old Cole Hagan, according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Hagan was found unconscious and bleeding from the ears by paramedics outside a house party in Lake Jackson on Dec. 3.

According to the affidavit, the teens allegedly confessed to luring the Brazoswood High School football player from the party by saying his truck had been damaged.

Once outside, he was then allegedly punched by Mitchell and knocked to the concrete.

The four teens were teammates on the football team, the Star-Telegram reports.

Hagan suffered from a fractured skull and multiple brain bleeds and was put on a ventilator in the ICU, the affidavit states.

The three teen suspects were released on $20,000 bond. They have not yet entered a plea or been arraigned, but they are expected to go before a grand jury as early as next week.

It is unclear if the teens have obtained lawyers who can speak on their behalf.

"They left him in the road after they finished attacking him and then texted one of his friends that were in the backyard of this house to say, 'Hey come get your boy out of the street,'" Cole's brother Cory told KTRK-TV. "They left him in the street, people who were supposed to be his friends."

"Complete senseless brutality," he told KHOU 11. "I mean, complete senseless brutality … When he got to the hospital we didn't know if he was going to make it. All of Saturday we were just praying to God that he was going to live."

According to CBS Austin, the family is offering a reward for a video of the attack. The amount, with the help of the community, is $25,000.

On Dec. 6, Cory Hagan posted on Facebook that his brother was "off of the ventilator and breathing on his own, and they got him out of bed to take a few steps today."

"He still has a long road ahead of him but he is fighting hard and we have faith that God will restore his health," he wrote.