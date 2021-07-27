Texas Gunman Killed After Partygoers Threw Bricks as He Opened Fire

A gunman fatally shot one person and injured three others at a Fort Worth party

A man who opened fire at a Texas party on Monday — killing one and injuring three others — is dead after partygoers chased him down with bricks, according to local authorities.

A press release stated that during a party in the backyard of a Fort Worth, Texas, home, an attendee became upset and left, later returning to the gathering with another person.

Following a verbal altercation around 1 a.m., the attendee opened fire on the group. After shooting and injuring one person, several partygoers began chasing the suspect and fighting back.

"A group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started 'throwing them' at the shooter," the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement, noting that shots continued being fired during the chase. "The shooter was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick and was pronounced dead at the scene."

In addition to killing the gunman, the incident left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter's handgun was later retrieved by local authorities.