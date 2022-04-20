Police said Watts allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots at Edwards, killing her in front of the child

Texas Grandmother Killed Outside Starbucks, Allegedly by Child's Mother in Dispute Over Custody

Authorities in Texas allege a woman fatally shot her daughter's paternal grandmother at a Starbucks over a custody dispute.

According to a Richardson Police Department news release, 23-year-old Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts shot 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards to death Monday.

Edwards, who has full custody of Watts' 3-year-old daughter, agreed to meet the mother at a Starbucks in Richardson, Texas — about 15 miles outside of Dallas — so that she could see her child, KDFW-TV reported.

During the visit, police said Watts allegedly pulled out a handgun on the coffee shop patio and fired shots at Edwards, killing her in front of the child, who was unharmed.

Authorities responding to the scene witnessed Watts trying to flee with her daughter, according to the release. She was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Edwards' niece Jazmin Parnell spoke with WFAA-TV on Tuesday, telling the outlet she lost an aunt who was like a second mother to her.

"She's been there for me every step of the way," Parnell shared. "Everything came crumbling down on Monday."

"We get the call, and we just were numb. She was just trying to give [Watts] a chance to see the child and then she did this," she added.

"She died protecting her granddaughter," Parnell told KDFW.

Loved ones shared their own tributes to Edwards on social media. "You were and will always be a SUPERHERO to me, your family, and all that has been blessed by your light. Your time was taken unfairly, but you will sleep comfortably in the Lord's arms," her nephew wrote.

"I love you so much and I will forever miss you," Edwards' niece commented.

A GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising money for funeral costs referred to Edwards as a "queen," who left behind her husband, three children and multiple grandchildren.

"Kentoria dedicated her life to her family. She was very family orientated. It wasn't a party until KT arrived. Always shining bright like the DIAMOND she was," the fundraiser description read.