Texas Grandma Fatally Shot Protecting Coworker from Robber at Cracker Barrel: 'She Is Our Hero'

A Texas grandmother was fatally shot Saturday morning trying to protect a coworker at Cracker Barrel.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, two people drove up to the Cracker Barrel in a Dodge Charger early Saturday morning. A man got out of the passenger side of the car and attempted to steal the purse of a Cracker Barrel employee outside of the store.

Robin Baucom, an associate manager at the restaurant, was fatally shot when she opened the door to help and let the employee inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

"Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working," he added.

Baucom was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was shot by deputies Monday evening in Atascocita as they attempted to arrest him. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Cracker Barrel shooting Credit: HCSCO

Police said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with the police investigation.

"The investigation is still ongoing and active," Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland tells PEOPLE.

Baucom, who worked at the restaurant for 34 years, was described as "one of the hardest working women I have ever seen," her family said in a statement to ABC13.

The married grandmother of three "loved her job, her customers and her employees and her family," the statement reads. "She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel. She was always taking care of business wherever she was needed."